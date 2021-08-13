      Weather Alert
Excessive Heat Warning and Air Quality Alert In Effect

COVID-19 Outbreak Reported From Watershed Music Festival

Aug 13, 2021 @ 2:47pm

GEORGE, Wash. (AP) – Health officials say over 160 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed so far in people who attended the Watershed Music Festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre in central Washington.

The Seattle Times reports more than 20,000 people attended the three-day outdoor country music festival in late July at the Gorge in George.

The Grant County Health District said Friday the cases are tied to residents in counties including King, Grant, Pierce, Skagit, Kittitas, Okanogan, Whatcom, Kitsap, San Juan, Lincoln and Stevens.

One case linked to an Oregon resident.

Grant County Health District expects more cases associated with the festival to be confirmed in the coming days.

Public Health officials urge people who attended the festival to self-quarantine and get tested.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Watershed Music Festival
Popular Posts
Big Win For $1T Infrastructure Bill
Cooling Centers Open During Heat Wave
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Resigns Over Sexual Harassment
NW Government Shows That Christians Are Okay To Discriminate Against
COVID-19 Outbreak Linked To Medford Hospital
Connect With Us Listen To Us On