COVID-19 Outbreak Reported At Yakima County Jail

Nov 24, 2021 @ 3:09pm

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – The Yakima Health District has reported that staff members and people in custody have contracted COVID-19 in the latest outbreak inside the Yakima County Jail.

KIMA-TV reports health officials say they were notified Friday that staff and inmates had tested positive.

An investigation was conducted to identify all those exposed.

The health district reported 47 people in custody have been confirmed with COVID-19 as well as four staff members.

An outbreak involving more than two dozen people in southwest Washington’s Clark County Jail was also reported this week.

