COVID-19 Outbreak Reported At Washington Hospital
SEATTLE (AP) – More than 30 positive confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been reported from St. Michael Medical Center in Bremerton, located across Puget Sound from Seattle.
The estimate was initially reported on Friday in a statement by from the Kitsap Public Health District and the Washington State Department of Health.
The Seattle Times reports the outbreak affected multiple units of the 260-bed hospital.
One health official suggested that investigators were still trying to determined exact figures. O
fficials with the hospital and Kitsap Public Health District are expected to report updated case figures on Monday.