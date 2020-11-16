COVID-19 Outbreak Reported At Long Term Care Facility In Washington State
SEATTLE (AP) – A long-term care facility in Washington state has reported that 94 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since late October.
The Seattle Times reported that the Snohomish Health District confirmed that 53 residents and 41 staff members at Josephine Caring Community have contracted the virus.
It is unclear how many people were hospitalized.
It’s the facility’s second outbreak since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Officials say the facility is working with the health district to investigate and bring the latest outbreak under control.
All communal dining and activities and nonessential visits have been prohibited.