COVID-19 Outbreak Reported At Bend Memory Care Center
BEND, Ore. (AP) – Health officials say more than 20 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Mt. Bachelor Memory Care center in Bend.
The Bulletin reports after four days of testing staff and residents, contact tracers are working to determine the origin of the infection, according to Deschutes County Health Services director Dr. George Conway.
He says one person tested positive on Saturday.
Over the weekend, county health officials started testing residents and staff as they came to work. Conway says not all the test results are in.
He says most who have tested positive are residents along with some workers.