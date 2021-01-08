COVID-19 Outbreak Recorded At Washington Nursing Home
BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) – Another Bremerton nursing home has been hit by the coronavirus.
This time it’s Stafford Healthcare at Belmont, where a COVID-19 outbreak has infected 37 people.
Stafford’s Administrator Robert Washbond says three staff members and 34 residents at the facility have tested positive for the virus.
The first known cases came when two staffers tested positive on Dec. 16, but Washbond said it’s not known exactly how the virus entered the facility.
Last month, 78 people were infected at Forest Ridge Health and Rehabilitation, prompting staffing issues at the Bremerton nursing home.