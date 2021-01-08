      Weather Alert

COVID-19 Outbreak Recorded At Washington Nursing Home

Jan 8, 2021 @ 10:24am

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) – Another Bremerton nursing home has been hit by the coronavirus.

This time it’s Stafford Healthcare at Belmont, where a COVID-19 outbreak has infected 37 people.

Stafford’s Administrator Robert Washbond says three staff members and 34 residents at the facility have tested positive for the virus.

The first known cases came when two staffers tested positive on Dec. 16, but Washbond said it’s not known exactly how the virus entered the facility.

Last month, 78 people were infected at Forest Ridge Health and Rehabilitation, prompting staffing issues at the Bremerton nursing home.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 nursing home Outbreak
Popular Posts
Restraining Order Upheld Against Owner of Spiffy's Restaurant For Defying COVID Orders
Rapper Dr. Dre Hospitalized With Brain Aneurysm
VIDEO: Salem WinCo Customers Not Wearing Face Coverings Not Allowed to Check-out
Hospital Outbreak In Vancouver
Woman Killed In New Years Day House Fire In Seaside