COVID-19 Outbreak On Fishing Trawler In Washington State
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) – Officials say a fishing trawler in Washington state has 86 crew members who tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Bellingham Herald reported that ship operator American Seafoods says the American Dynasty trawler first docked in Bellingham May 26.
The company says the Seattle-based crew members are not showing symptoms and remained on the ship while it was in Bellingham.
The results of nine tests are still pending.
A crew member tested positive for the coronavirus while the ship was docked in Bellingham and remains in a hospital for treatment.
The American Dynasty returned to the Port of Seattle and is under quarantine.
American Seafoods is based in Seattle and Dutch Harbor, Alaska.