      Breaking News
U.S. Attorney Calls For National Guard, Portland Curfew Extended Due to Riots

COVID-19 Outbreak On Fishing Trawler In Washington State

Jun 1, 2020 @ 2:50pm

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) – Officials say a fishing trawler in Washington state has 86 crew members who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Bellingham Herald reported that ship operator American Seafoods says the American Dynasty trawler first docked in Bellingham May 26.

The company says the Seattle-based crew members are not showing symptoms and remained on the ship while it was in Bellingham.

The results of nine tests are still pending.

A crew member tested positive for the coronavirus while the ship was docked in Bellingham and remains in a hospital for treatment.

The American Dynasty returned to the Port of Seattle and is under quarantine.

American Seafoods is based in Seattle and Dutch Harbor, Alaska.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Fishing
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast