COVID-19 Outbreak Hits Confederated Tribes Of The Umatilla Indian Reservation

May 14, 2021 @ 2:50pm

MISSION, Ore. (AP) – The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases among school children, prompting officials to schedule more vaccination clinics and cancel events.

The East Oregonian reports the Tribes reported on Wednesday that 14 people had tested positive for COVID-19 on the reservation over the past two weeks.

Officials say the outbreak came after six weeks without one case reported among tribal members and patients eligible for care at Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center.

Officials say the 12 children who have the illness reportedly experienced symptoms and one adult was hospitalized in the outbreak.

