COVID-19 Outbreak Hits Clark County Jail

Nov 23, 2021 @ 10:11am

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – About two dozen people lodged in a southwest Washington jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Columbian reports Clark County Jail Chief Phil Sample estimated as of Monday morning that between 20 to 25 inmates tested positive out of a facility population of about 340.

That means about 7% of the in-custody population tested positive.

Sample said staff has isolated the pods with people who have tested positive and that medical staff is checking on them often, if not daily.

The jail in Vancouver had an outbreak in the late fall of 2020, with 44 inmates testing positive for COVID-19 by early December.

