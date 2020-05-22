COVID-19 Outbreak At Vancouver Food Processing Company

      Breaking News
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – Two dozen employees at a Vancouver, Washington, food processing company have been sickened with the coronavirus.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports it may be the Portland area’s biggest workplace outbreak reported so far, excluding the health care sector.

Firestone Pacific Foods CEO Josh Hinerfeld says the company had its first confirmed case Sunday and learned of two more later that afternoon.

The Vancouver plant shut down Monday but the infection total has grown.

