COVID-19 Outbreak At University of Washington
Photo Courtesy: MGN Online
SEATTLE (AP) – University of Washington officials say 117 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed among nearly a dozen sorority and fraternity and organizations in Seattle.
University spokesperson Victor Balta said Friday that university organizations and Public Health – Seattle & King County are working to ensure Greek residents and others who frequent the houses are engaged in containing the outbreak.
