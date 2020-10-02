      Weather Alert

COVID-19 Outbreak At University of Washington

Oct 2, 2020 @ 3:03pm
Photo Courtesy: MGN Online

SEATTLE (AP) – University of Washington officials say 117 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed among nearly a dozen sorority and fraternity and organizations in Seattle.

University spokesperson Victor Balta said Friday that university organizations and Public Health – Seattle & King County are working to ensure Greek residents and others who frequent the houses are engaged in containing the outbreak.

University officials say they are “strongly” encouraging all members of the Greek community currently in Seattle to get tested for COVID-19. University organizations and Public Health – Seattle & King County are working to ensure Greek residents and others who frequent the houses are engaged in containing the outbreak.

