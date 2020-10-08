COVID-19 Outbreak At The University Of Washington Continues To Grow

      Breaking News
Oct 8, 2020 @ 12:18pm
SEATTLE (AP) – University of Washington COVID-19 cases among students in more than a dozen sororities and fraternities have topped 200.

University spokesman Victor Balta says as of Wednesday afternoon, 212 positive cases have been confirmed among 15 fraternities and sororities.

That’s up from 179 cases as of Tuesday, and 131 cases on Friday.

Students who have tested positive or have COVID-like symptoms are being told to isolate in their current place of residence, according to the university.

The university is not aware of any students who have been hospitalized or reported severe symptoms of the virus.

