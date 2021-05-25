      Weather Alert

COVID-19 Outbreak At La Pine High School Sends Students Back To Remote Learning

May 25, 2021 @ 10:45am

BEND, Ore. (AP) – A COVID-19 outbreak at a central Oregon high school has prompted school officials to send students back to online learning for nearly two weeks.

The Bulletin reports as of Friday afternoon, 15 staff members and students from La Pine High School had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

A letter sent to families Friday by interim principal Anne-Marie Schmidt says that resulted in quarantine for nearly half the students and staff.

She says the quarantine resulted in many classes taught by substitutes, and some students becoming nervous about getting sick.

The overall vaccination rate in the La Pine area zip code is fairly low at 42.5%, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

