COVID-19 Outbreak At Bremerton Hospital

Nov 11, 2020 @ 3:31pm

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) – Another COVID-19 outbreak has been reported at St. Michael Medical Center in Bremerton, where at least six people have been infected since early November.

The Kitsap Sun reports CHI Franciscan, the hospital system that owns St. Michael, announced Tuesday that four patients and two employees have been infected to date.

Hospital officials say the outbreak was linked to a patient who first tested negative and then positive on Nov. 3, Another patient who tested positive the next day prompted St. Michael to test all staff and patients on the affected unit.

