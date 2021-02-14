COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Site set to reopen 9 a.m. Monday
Courtesy: MGN
Legacy health said Sunday that due to the latest weather forecast, the opening time for the Mass Vaccination site at the Oregon Convention Center on Monday morning is being delayed until 9:00 a.m.
The health group explained that those scheduled between 7:00 am and 9:00 am will be rescheduled later in the day Monday where there is capacity.
The site is closed Sunday for vaccination appointments.
The group said they will be contacting those who had appointments on Sunday to help reschedule.