      Breaking News
Ice Storm Warning goes into effect @1pm

COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Site set to reopen 9 a.m. Monday

Feb 14, 2021 @ 12:05pm
Courtesy: MGN

Legacy health said Sunday that due to the latest weather forecast, the opening time for the Mass Vaccination site at the Oregon Convention Center on Monday morning is being delayed until 9:00 a.m.

The health group explained that those scheduled between 7:00 am and 9:00 am will be rescheduled later in the day Monday where there is capacity.

The site is closed Sunday for vaccination appointments.

The group said they will be contacting those who had appointments on Sunday to help reschedule.

Popular Posts
Indoor Small College Athletics In Oregon Remain Benched, But There's Some Hope
COVID-19 Vaccine Update
A New House Bill Could Take Aim At Your Second Amendment Rights
Six Fatal Crashes In Oregon Since The Weekend
Watch: Day Three of President Donald Trump's Impeachment Trial