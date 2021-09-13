COVID-19 Hospitalizations May Have Hit Plateau In Washington State

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Last week, The Washington State Hospital Association reported 1,674 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
As of Monday, September 13th, that number is down one, “We could be at the beginning of a plateau, but we also don’t know the impacts of large events across our state…and school events are also resuming.”
WSHA Executive Vice President Taya Briley says almost all of those who are hospitalized with the virus have something in common, “More than 95 percent…are unvaccinated. That is a staggering number. Those that are vaccinated and in the hospital usually an underlying condition.”
She says the bad news is, more people this week are on a ventilator and that number is expected to increase, “People on ventilators are really really sick. We do all that we can to keep people off ventilators, because once they are on, they don’t do as well.”
She says during the latest surge, 20 to 25 percent of patients are 60 and younger.