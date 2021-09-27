COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue To Trend In Right Direction In Washington State

      Breaking News
Sep 27, 2021 @ 10:49am
Courtesy: MGN

OLYMPIA, Wash. – COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to trend in the right direction in Washington State, “There are 1277 COVID cases as of this morning (in the hospital). That is down from 1,504 we reported last week.”

However, Washington State Hospital Association CEO Cassie Sauer says it’s not all good news today, “Cases also are trending down a little bit, but there’s also this little spike…and then the deaths continue to rise.”

She says she expects deaths to continue to increase as hospitalizations decrease.

