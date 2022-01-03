      Weather Alert
COVID-19 Forces Temporary Closure Of Powell’s Hawthorne Location

Jan 3, 2022 @ 1:55pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – Powell’s has closed its Hawthorne location after recent cases of COVID-19.

The legendary Portland bookstore says it will remain closed until further notice as it assesses the situation and determines next steps.

TAGS
Bookstore Covid-19 Portland powell's
