COVID-19 Forces Temporary Closure Of Powell’s Hawthorne Location

PORTLAND, Ore. – Powell’s has closed its Hawthorne location after recent cases of COVID-19.
The legendary Portland bookstore says it will remain closed until further notice as it assesses the situation and determines next steps.
Due to recent positive COVID-19 cases, we have made the difficult decision to close Powell’s Books on Hawthorne today (1/3) both to allow our booksellers time to get tested and to determine any further necessary safety response.
1/4
— Powell's Books (@Powells) January 3, 2022
