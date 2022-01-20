COVID-19 “Exploding” On Oregon Coast

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. – COVID-19 cases increased by 40 percent last week in Lincoln County. The week before, the county saw a 90 percent increase, “The number of cases in our county…exploding.”
Public Health Director Director Florence Pourtal says the county this week has seen 1,221 cases per 100,000 people, “Way, way in the extreme risk category, just to use some former language.”
She says there are currently only 3 ICU beds in the region and 72 percent of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated “This is, I would say, just the tip of the iceberg.”