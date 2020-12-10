COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 3,000 In Washington State
SEATTLE (AP) – The death toll from the coronavirus in Washington state has surpassed 3,000 with an additional 49 deaths reported on Wednesday.
Since the pandemic began, 3,016 people in Washington have died from COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health.
Those officials say the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now nearing 190,000.
Health officials also reported that a total of 11,996 people have been hospitalized in the state because of the virus including 155 new hospitalizations as of Tuesday.