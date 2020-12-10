      Weather Alert

COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 3,000 In Washington State

Dec 10, 2020 @ 3:22am

SEATTLE (AP) – The death toll from the coronavirus in Washington state has surpassed 3,000 with an additional 49 deaths reported on Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began, 3,016 people in Washington have died from COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health.

Those officials say the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now nearing 190,000.

Health officials also reported that a total of 11,996 people have been hospitalized in the state because of the virus including 155 new hospitalizations as of Tuesday.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Washington
Popular Posts
Police Say Man Found Dead In North Portland Was Murdered
Asian Giant Hornet Traps To Be Removed
Watch: Gov. Kate Brown Addresses Oregon's COVID Response
Oregon Sets New COVID-19 Records, But There's Light At The End Of The Tunnel
Occupied Zone In North Portland Remains Despite Mayor Authorizing Use Of Force