COVID-19 Count Growing Rapidly In Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – The rate of people being hospitalized for COVID-19 in Spokane has doubled in the past week, and the state’s second-largest city is “”on the edge of a cliff”…That’s according to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday.
Governor Inslee met with civic leaders on the Spokane campus of Washington State University.
His visit drew a small crowd of protesters against his administration’s proclamation earlier this week requiring people to wear masks when in public.
Inslee, who wore a mask during his press conference, said the way to battle the spread of the coronavirus is simple.””You’ve just got to wear a little cloth on your face”.