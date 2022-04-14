COVID-19 Cases Increasing Across Washington State, But Doctors Not Overly Concerned

OLYPMIA, Wash. – There’s been a recent uptick in COVID-19 across Washington state, “Rates are lower now than they were at the start of the Omicron wave…and it’s really too early to tell if this is just a mild increase that will subside or if this is another wave.”
Washington’s Chief Science Officer Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett says the increase is thanks to the new BA.2 variant, “It is more transmissible than BA.1…but, so far, fortunately, data is showing that BA.2 does not cause more severe illness.”
And that has kept the important hospitalization metric low, “And we’re also reassured to see that deaths have continued to decline…and we don’t see any indicators that this will change in the near future.”
Since the start of the pandemic, Washington has recorded over 1.4 million cases.