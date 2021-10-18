      Weather Alert

COVID-19 Cases Climbing At The University Of Oregon

Oct 18, 2021 @ 4:47pm

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – The University of Oregon is seeing COVID-19 cases climb in students and staff since classes returned for fall term.

The Register-Guard reports cases started rising again two weeks before the start of term during the week of Sept. 13 with 17 new cases, according to its case tracking dashboard.

During the week of Oct. 4, cases jumped to 57 while last week 56 new cases were reported.

The vast majority of cases are in off-campus students.

In the first two weeks of classes, nearly 76% of the cases were identified in students living off campus.

The university says more than 96.3% of the students are vaccinated.

Of the 5,205 employees, 95.3% are vaccinated.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 University of Oregon
Popular Posts
Third Victim In NE Portland Apartment Fire Sparked by Fireworks Dies
25K Reward Offered In Downtown Mass Shooting
Vandals Cause More Than $500K In Damage During Downtown Portland Memorial
William Shatner, TV’s Capt. Kirk, Blasts Into Space
Jackson County Declares State Of Emergency Over Illegal Marijuana Farms
Connect With Us Listen To Us On