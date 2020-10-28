COVID-19 Activity Intensifying In Washington State
SEATTLE (AP) – State health officials say a new COVID-19 report shows an increase in cases and hospitalizations throughout Washington.
Officials say if not brought under control, the spike could jeopardize progress toward reopening schools, strain the health care system and increase risks during the holiday season.
In an updated situation report released Wednesday, the state Department of Health said the virus is spreading faster in Western Washington than Eastern Washington, but is rising on both sides of the Cascades.
Officials say estimates show each new COVID-19 patient is infecting 1.34 others, on average, in Western Washington.
In Eastern Washington the average infection rate is 1.12.
The goal is a number well below one, which would mean COVID-19 transmission is declining.