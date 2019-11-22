Coverage Of The JFK Assassination –56 Years Ago
TV stations back in the early 1960’s were very different.
The days of 24 hour news coverage had not yet arrived. Most of the TV Journalists were from the print world. They weren’t in the habit of speculating, and with little information, there was little to say at first. They also didn’t have the infrastructure to take you instantly to the scene for a live feed. I thought it was fascinating to see how this news broke on this day, November 22, in 1963. It’s worth a watch.
Focus on the part of the video that comes in about 11 minutes in.
More on how the Kennedy Assassination changed TV forever.