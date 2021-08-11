      Weather Alert
Excessive Heat Warning In Effect Through Saturday

Cousins Shot & Killed Among Six Victims In NE Portland

Aug 11, 2021 @ 2:52pm
David Turner, 45, and Odion Turner, 42.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two cousins were shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Northeast Portland.  They were among six people shot on Northeast Milton Street between 82nd and 84th around 5:15am.

The deceased are identified as 45-year-old David Turner and 42-year-old Odion Turner.  Their deaths were ruled homicide by the medical examiner.

Four other people survived.  At least one of them is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not released any information on who pulled the trigger or a motive for the shooting.

The Turner’s are the 57th and 58th victims of murder this year in the city.

