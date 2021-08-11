Cousins Shot & Killed Among Six Victims In NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two cousins were shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Northeast Portland. They were among six people shot on Northeast Milton Street between 82nd and 84th around 5:15am.
The deceased are identified as 45-year-old David Turner and 42-year-old Odion Turner. Their deaths were ruled homicide by the medical examiner.
Four other people survived. At least one of them is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators have not released any information on who pulled the trigger or a motive for the shooting.
The Turner’s are the 57th and 58th victims of murder this year in the city.