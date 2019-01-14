Courtney Aide Quits After Harassment Report

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A top aide to Senate President Peter Courtney has resigned, citing an investigation into workplace harassment at the Oregon Capitol that was “disruptive.”

Communications director Robin Maxey, who stepped down Sunday, had worked for Salem’s Democratic senator for 11 years. In his resignation letter Maxey said a complaint made against him was resolved more than three years ago, but “the inclusion of hearsay by the Bureau of Labor and Industries in its recent report have proven disruptive at a time when the Legislature is preparing for the important work of a new session.”

The 2019 legislative session will begin Jan. 22.

The Statesman Journal reports an incident between Maxey and a legislative employee was included in the 52-page document released Jan. 3, which concluded legislative leaders allowed verbal and physical sexual harassment to continue for years.