Courtier Found Guilty Of Murder

Portland, Or. – 40 year old Russell Courtier has been found guilty of murder for running over 19 year old Larnell Bruce Jr. with a jeep and killing him. It happened in a 7-11 parking lot in Gresham almost three years ago. Bruce is black. Courtier reportedly had ties to the white supremacist group, European Kindred. The Multnomah County jury also found Courtier guilty of intimidation and failing to perform the duties of a driver. His girlfriend pleaded guilty to manslaughter last week.