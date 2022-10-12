KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Court Overturns Woman’s Conviction For Soliciting To Kill Ex

October 11, 2022 7:50PM PDT
Share
Court Overturns Woman’s Conviction For Soliciting To Kill Ex

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) – An appeals court has overturned  a Mount Vernon woman’s conviction for soliciting to kill her former husband. The Seattle Times reports the Washington Court of Appeals on Monday overturned Vanessa Valdiglesias LaValle’s conviction. She was found guilty in 2021 for trying to persuade her son to kill his father with rat poison, saying then she, her son and a sibling could live together forever. The three Court of Appeals Division 1 judges ruled Valdiglesias LaValle’s desire to be with her children forever doesn’t equate to a “thing of value” necessary to support a criminal solicitation conviction. Valdiglesias LaValle was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Her case will be sent back to trial court.

More about:
court
overturn
soliciting

Popular Posts

1

Portland's Homicides Of 2022
2

Russian Court Sets Brittney Griner Appeal Date For October 25th
3

Uvalde Schools Suspend Entire Police Force After Outrage
4

RFK Assassin Sirhan Asks To Go Home To Live 'In Peace'
5

Remains Of 7 Puget Sound Floatplane Crash Victims Identified