Court Affirms Ruling Against Bakery, Wants Fine Revisited

Jan 27, 2022 @ 10:19am

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Court of Appeals for a second time has upheld a ruling by the state civil rights division that found that an Oregon bakery illegally discriminated against a same-sex couple by refusing to sell them a wedding cake in 2013.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports, however, that the court found that the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries did not exhibit religious neutrality in issuing an $135,000 fine to Sweet Cakes by Melissa for illegal discrimination and returned the case to the civil rights division to reassess its fine.

