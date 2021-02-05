Couple Missing On Camping Trip Found
EUGENE, Ore.– UPDATE: The Couple was found late Thursday February 4th. They got caught in a snowstorm and were buried in their car under 2 feet of snow. It took them 2 days to dig out to be able to drive out. They dug themselves out with a stick.
__
Matisse Nash and her boyfriend Henry have gone missing. They went overnight camping in the McCredie Hot Springs & Salt Creek Summit snow park area about 15 miles from Oakridge, Oregon. The campground the couple planned to stay at was closed.
They were supposed to return February 3rd. The Lane County Sheriff’s Department located a ping on the young woman’s phone at 12:35 AMWednesday morning. That was the last time her family received a text too. Henry and Matisse talked with their families on February 2nd updated where they would be. The couple is driving a Blue Ford Escape with Oregon License plate CJMEGO. Lane County search and rescue will head out looking for the couple at daybreak today. The family says it is not like them to just disappear.