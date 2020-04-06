Couple in India Names Newborn Twins “Covid” & “Corona”
Chances are, you can’t wait to forget this pandemic. But a couple in India have decided to commemorate these trying times by naming their newborn twins “Covid” and “Corona.” The babies were born on March 27 at a government hospital in Raipur, about three days after the entire country of India went into lockdown.
“The delivery happened after facing several difficulties and therefore, my husband and I wanted to make the day memorable,” mom Preeti Verma told Press Trust on India. “The virus is dangerous and life-threatening, but its outbreak made people focus on sanitation, hygiene and inculcate other good habits. Thus, we thought about these names…When the hospital staff also started calling the babies as Corona and Covid, we finally decided to name them after the pandemic.”
However, the 27-year-old Verma also admits that Covid and Corona are just their given names “for now” and that they may change their minds later on.