Couple, Grandchild Who Disappeared While Cutting Christmas Tree Found Safe

Dec 23, 2020 @ 1:50pm

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A couple and their 4-year-old granddaughter were found safe on Wednesday afternoon in the Quartz Creek area after being missing since Monday afternoon.

Sharon and Gregory Poitra and their granddaughter Zelda went into the Willamette National Forest to cut down a Christmas tree.

The child’s mother went to pick her up on Tuesday, but nobody was there.  Authorities used cell phone tracking data and launched a search in the Fall Creek area using drones and ground searchers.

