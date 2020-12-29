      Weather Alert

County Prosecutor In Washington State Resigns, Cites Racially Motivated Attacks

Dec 29, 2020 @ 3:32am

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – An elected prosecuting attorney in Washington state has announced his resignation, citing an inability to handle caseloads with existing staff and “racially motivated attacks” from the community.

The Spokesman-Review reported Sunday that Okanogan County Attorney Arian Noma, a Republican, drafted his resignation letter earlier this month and is expected to resign on Jan. 15 after two years in the position.

His letter expresses exasperation with budgetary constraints preventing him from hiring new attorneys to handle cases.

The Okanogan County Republican Party must now forward a recommendation of appointment to county commissioners.

