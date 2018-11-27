Country Crossings Music Festival Canceled
By Grant McHill
Nov 27, 2018 @ 12:56 PM

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. (AP) – Officials say a country music festival in Oregon has been canceled.

The Mail Tribune reports a spokesperson for Willamette Country Music Concerts confirmed Monday that the 2019 Country Crossings Music Festival had been canceled and will not return.

The spokesperson wrote in an email that “we ultimately determined that the festival team would not be able to deliver the quality experience our Country Crossings community expects of this event in 2019.”

A company spokesperson says all tickets sold for 2019 will be refunded.

The festival, which debuted at the Jackson County Expo in July 2017, had been on life support since former president and event manager Anne Hankins left in late summer, title sponsor Bi-Mart pulled its support in early fall, and contractors and vendors were left unpaid.

The festival was scheduled for July 25-28 at the Expo in Central Point.

Information from: Mail Tribune, http://www.mailtribune.com/

