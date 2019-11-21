Counties Win Timber Lawsuit Against The State Of Oregon
LINN COUNTY Ore.– 14 counties and 151 taxing districts connected to 600,000 acres of state forests won a $1.1 billion dollar lawsuit against the state of Oregon. the suit was filed back in 2016.dollars owed the counties could pay for schools, police, fire, parks and recreation districts and hospital districts. Attorney John DiLorenzo representing the counties says the state will likely appeal . If that happens the tate could pay 9% interest equal to about $90 million per year for every year the case goes on.
The Oregon Department of forestry is disappointed in the jury decision. It believes the balanced and science-based public forest management produces long-term outcomes for all Oregonians