Could You Stay in a Coffin for 30 Hours?!

People will do the craziest things to win prizes.

But stay in a coffin for thirty hours?! I couldn’t.

How long could you manage? You’d get out each hour for a quick bathroom break. You could win $300, season tickets and other prizes to Six Flags in St. Louis.

Six contestants will each bide their time in coffins that are 2-by-7-feet. They’ve gotta make it from 1 p.m. Oct. 13 to 7 p.m. Oct. 14, all hosted at the amusement park. A friend can hang with you during business hours, but not at night!

The contest celebrates the 30th year of Fright Fest. Check it out and tell us if you’d be up for it.

One more perk: Successful coffin dwellers get to keep the coffin.

