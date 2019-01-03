Could Be Days Before Aurora Hay Fire is Out

Aurora, Oregon – Over 10 hours later crews continue to battle a massive three alarm fire at a hay company in Aurora. Tells us firefighters are prepared to be there for the long haul. Aurora fire Chief Joshua Williams says the 100 by 300 foot warehouse was completely engulfed in flames when crews got there. Anderson Hay and Grain has lost all of the hay inside.

70 firefighter continue to battle the fire. There were no sprinklers inside the warehouse. Nobody was hurt. A damage estimate and a cause are still under investigation.

Listener Lane Jensen called the KXL Newsroom to say he had eyes on this fire and shared these videos on Twitter.