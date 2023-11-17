Cougar Spotted In Cook Park

Tigard, Ore. — Thursday evening saw a cougar sighting at Cook Park, as announced by the City of Tigard shortly after 5 p.m. through social media channels.

Authorities have swiftly responded to the situation, with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Tigard Police Department being notified. In light of the sighting, officials are advising residents and park-goers in the area to exercise caution by being aware of their surroundings. Additionally, dog owners are urged to leash up their pets as a safety precaution.

As efforts continue to monitor and address the situation, the community is encouraged to stay informed and take necessary precautions while enjoying outdoor activities in the vicinity of Cook Park.