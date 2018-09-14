Cougar Shot And Killed In Same Area Of Deadly Attack

Zig Zag, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says hunters shot and killed a female cougar about 3:15 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The big cat was found in the same area of Hunchback Mountain Trail where Gresham resident Diana Bober was killed by a cougar.

“Setting up our communications logistics system earlier this week really paid off today,” said Brian Wolfer, the ODFW watershed manager leading the capture effort. “Thanks to a tremendous effort by the ODFW team and our partners, we were able to quickly get this information to the team on the ground and get them back to the Hunchback Mtn Trail.”

“We don’t know if this is the cougar responsible, but we do know that this cougar was at the attack site today,” said Brian Wolfer, the ODFW watershed manager leading the effort. “We are doing all we can to confirm as quickly as possible whether this is the animal responsible.”

ODFW expects it will take at least three days before any results are available.

Hunters will remain in the area looking for other cougars that may also be shot and killed until there is a conformation the cougar that killed Diana Bober is located.