Cougar on the Prowl Near Kelso Schools

KELSO, Wash. – A cougar was sighted about 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon near Coweeman Middle School and Kelso High School, “there were some rumors about a cougar being seen in the last few weeks around the area…we think it was the same one.”

District Spokeswoman Michelle Larsen says the sighting forced the cancellation of a middle school football game on Thursday and the postponement of high school activities.

She says, luckily, with a statewide in-service day, there were no classes on Friday, “So we’re taking this opportunity to meet with all of our teachers and staff to go over some protocols and precautions for if there were to be a return visit from our friend, the Cougar.”

She says staff will patrol the neighborhood on Monday when students return to classes. In the meantime, local police and state police are working together to search for the animal.