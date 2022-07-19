Costco Plans To Build New Store In Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — Costco plans to expand in Southwest Washington. The retail giant is eying an 80 acre site of farmland just west of Interstate 5 near Pioneer Street.
Plans have been submitted to the city for a mixed use space featuring a 151,000 square-foot warehouse, a fuel station along with other retail tenants.
“This Costco will serve as a destination retail location for Clark County and Cowlitz County, create quality employment opportunities, and help diversify the City’s economic base to focus more on revenue from sustainable sales tax and less on residential development to support essential services,” said Mayor Jennifer Lindsay.
It’s expected to be an economic boost for the city providing up to 400 jobs and generating $700,000 per year in local tax revenue.
Construction is expected to start next year, but there’s no timeline for completion or the grand opening.
It will be the third Costco in Southwest Washington. The others are located in Vancouver and Camas.