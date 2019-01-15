Cost Balloons At PDX Homeless Shelter

Portland, Oregon – The cost has more than doubled, and opening a new homeless shelter near downtown Portland, is taking longer than expected. Now the city and county’s Joint Office of Homeless services is kicking in an extra million dollars to get the project across the finish line, according to our News Partners at the Portland Tribune. The 100-bed facility planned for Old Town Chinatown was first proposed by developer Homer Williams back in April 2018. Columbia Sportswear CEO Tim Boyle chipped in $ 1.5 million to build it. They hoped it would be open by Thanksgiving.

But now clean up costs at the site have ballooned the total cost up to around $ 3.5 million dollars. Work on the new homeless shelter continues, and it’s now expected to open by this summer.

