Corvallis Woman Pleads Guilty To Sex Crimes

Apr 23, 2020 @ 11:55am

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) – A Corvallis woman who pleaded guilty to several sex crimes was sentenced to over four years in prison.

The Corvallis Gazette-Times reports 20-year-old Shyanne Hoggins was convicted this week in Benton County Circuit Court of attempted unlawful sexual penetration, sex abuse and encouraging child sex abuse.

The crimes happened between November 2017 and March 2018 and court documents say the victim was the minor ex-girlfriend of Hoggins.

Hoggins was initially charged with 22 sex crimes.

