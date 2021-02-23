      Weather Alert

Corvallis Man Sues Mormon Church

Feb 23, 2021 @ 3:47pm

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – A Corvallis man has filed a lawsuit accusing The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints of not doing enough to protect him from a man he says sexually abused him in the 1980s.

David Hiser is seeking $5.5 million in damages in the lawsuit filed Tuesday.

Church spokesman Sam Penrod said in a statement the faith “condemns all forms of abuse” and will review the these allegations as they are filed in court.

No listed phone number could immediately be found for the alleged abuser, Ron Kerlee, who isn’t named in the lawsuit.

It’s unknown if he has an attorney.

