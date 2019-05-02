Corvallis Man Pleads Guilty to Sexual Assault
By Grant McHill
May 2, 2019 @ 12:13 PM

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) – A Corvallis man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a woman last August.

The Corvallis Gazette-Times reports that 35-year-old Gabriel Anthony Ramos pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of second-degree sex abuse, fourth-degree assault, and coercion as part of a plea agreement.

Ramos was sentenced to three years in prison and five years of post-prison supervision in the hearing. He will also be required to register as a sex offender and participate in domestic violence and sex offender treatment programs.

Deputy District Attorney Amie Matusko said in court that Ramos sexually assaulted a woman he’d previously been convicted of abusing in a domestic violence case.

