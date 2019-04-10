Corvallis Golf Course Under Water During Masters Week

Photo courtesy of Trysting Tree Golf Club Facebook page

Corvallis, Or. – The Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis has been closed since Monday because of flooding from the near by Willamette River. General Manager Sean Arey says 90% of the course is under water. He says “this is a pretty big week in golf and it’s what gets people excited about the game and you hate to be closed down” during Masters week. He says “that’s the bummer of it all.”

He says the course designer made sure the tee boxes and greens were raised because he realized flooding was a possibility. So, he says those areas are not under water. He says they hope to reopen the course mid to late next week.

He calls this flooding situation in the top three for the course. He says the other top two happened in 1996.