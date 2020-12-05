      Weather Alert

Corrections Officer At Spokane Jail Fatally Shoots Woman In Lobby

Dec 5, 2020 @ 9:09am

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A corrections officer at the Spokane County Jail fatally shot a woman in the facility’s lobby, authorities said.

The shooting happened late Friday after the woman entered the jail’s lobby with a knife, The Spokesman-Review reported Saturday.

The woman repeatedly pressed a button to be buzzed into the facility around 8 p.m. and then began pounding on the door.

Jail Director Mike Sparber told the newspaper that the receptionist called a sergeant and unlocked the door in the moments before the shooting.

The names of the corrections officer and the woman have not been released.

Washington State Patrol is investigating.

