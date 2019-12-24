Corrections Officer Arrested For Allegedly Smuggling Drugs
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A correctional officer at an Oregon women’s prison is accused of smuggling in heroin and methamphetamine for distribution to inmates.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports federal agents arrested 31-year-old Richard Steven Alberts II, of Sherwood, Monday morning.
He has been on paid leave from his job for the Oregon Department of Corrections since June.
After his arrest Monday morning, he was placed on unpaid leave, according to his lawyer and the prosecutor.