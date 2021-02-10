Corrections Deputy Accused Of Smuggling Items To Inmates
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) – A veteran Whatcom County corrections deputy is suspected of smuggling contraband items, including marijuana edibles, to a female inmate at the Whatcom County Jail’s Work Center.
Corrections Deputy Christopher Baetz was booked into Skagit County Jail Monday on suspicion of second-degree introducing contraband into a correction facility.
That’s according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.
Corrections deputies at the Work Center on Sunday learned that a female inmate had a cell phone, headphones, a phone charger, vaping materials and marijuana edibles in her dormitory.
Deputies found the contraband had been smuggled in by a corrections deputy.